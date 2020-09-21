Police: One hurt in weekend shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one person was hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers stated it happened in the parking lot of No Way Jose’s on North Grand Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Police said they heard around 30 shots fired.

When police got on scene, they could not find any victims. However, a victim showed up at an area hospital. Officers said their wounds were considered non-life threatening.

Springfield Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. They do not have any suspect information. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311.