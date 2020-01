CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — Police are at the scene of a car crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, January 18.

The collision was on South Mattis Avenue and West Green Street.

Police say the driver struck a concrete light pole on John Street and continued traveling northbound until the car came to a complete stop.

The driver was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Roads will be closed for several hours. Ameren is also on the scene.