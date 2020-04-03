Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer is in isolation at home after a positive COVID-19 test.

The department is not releasing what his work duties were, or his name so as to protect his privacy. They said he won’t be able to go back to work until the the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District allows him to.

“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit Champaign Police, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” said Anthony Cobb, Chief of Police. “Our Department has been proactive in taking as many precautions as possible to reduce exposure for our officers and the public, and we will continue to do so. We have worked tirelessly to prepare in the event that one of our employees tested positive. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver responsive public safety services.”

City employees who may have been in contact with the officer have been notified and have been told to self-quarantine. Members of the public who may have also had contact are being notified.