Police officer requests jury trial for assault and battery case

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville police officer facing charges after being accused of throwing his ex-wife to the ground has asked for a jury trial.

Brian Cornett is charged with domestic battery and assault. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Cornett is accused of yelling at his teen daughter and threatening to beat her at the American Legion Baseball Fields in July. His ex-wife’s current husband told Cornett to stop yelling at his daughter and the two began arguing. At that point, his ex-wife jumped in between the two.

Cornett allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders, threw her to the ground and threatened her current husband.

He was ordered to have no contact with any of them, and was told to turn in his firearms.

He’ll be back in court on January 7, 2020.