Police officer pulls double duty serving with National Guard

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois man wore a couple of hats during the winter storm, but they both required helping people.

Dylan Short is an officer with the University of Illinois Police Department, but he also serves with the National Guard.

Last week, he got a call about helping with accidents on I-74. He says the National Guard was mostly there to assist state police. Officer Short says he had to miss work with the University Police, but they understood it was something he had to do.

“I’ve always been a big advocate of just serving, service to other people,” Officer Short said. “I wanted to serve my country when I joined at 18 and I knew I wanted to go into law enforcement after that to really assist the local communities.”

He went on to say with the National Guard he also gets to help others. They spent most of the day Thursday helping stranded drivers. He said the University Police are understanding when he has to leave to work with the National Guard.