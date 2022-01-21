Police officer, driver hurt in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State police said a Springfield police officer and another driver took ambulance trips to the hospital after the officer’s car t-boned a vehicle in an intersection Thursday night.

State police said the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Route 4 and Browning Road in Springfield. The officer, a 27 year-old man, was responding to an emergency call when his front bumper hit the driver side door of a vehicle driven by a 58 year-old Springfield man. Both drivers went to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

State police and Springfield police did not say if the officer had his lights or siren activated. State police also did not say if either driver was ticketed.