Police officer dead after shootout with suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign Police officer was killed Wednesday morning and another was hurt after responding to a domestic disturbance call at Town Center apartments.

Chief Anthony Cobb confirmed the death and has issued the following press release:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Oberheim was struck by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance. His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.

Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department. A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.

The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim’s family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague.

We ask that Officer Oberheim’s family, and other Champaign Police Officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Officers responded before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a domestic disturbance call at Town Center apartments on North Neil Street.

Investigators say two officers got out of their car and ran into an armed person. Gunfire followed, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. One officer was left in critical condition and another was stable, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The two police officers were then taken to a hospital. Illinois State Police is heading the investigation into the incident.

The Monticello School District has issued a press release regarding the death of Officer Oberheim. You can read it below.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the passing of Chris Oberheim, father of Hannah (grad), Avery (12th), Addison (8th), and Aubree (8th), while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this difficult time and with all families of police officers near and far.

Vic Zimmerman, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools”

The National Fallen Officer Foundation has announced it will be providing financial assistance to Officer Oberheim’s family. See below for more information on how to give back.



“Under the “Direct Support Initiative,” supporters can donate directly to any specific officer-support initiative. Simply enter the specific initiative, officers’ name and / or the related crisis and we will make the connection with the officer or family to issue the support.”