WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Watseka Fire Chief Ken Baier released a statement that two people were transported to the hospital, including a police officer, after a house fire in Watseka on April 19.

Officials said the fire department received a report that a front door was on fire around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. The police department arrived on the scene first, at the 500 block of S. 3rd Street. They were advised that there was still someone in the house that couldn’t get out.

The Watseka Fire Department said the victim was in the kitchen area by the door and was unable to get out due to being in a wheelchair. The police department went into the smoke-filled area and was able to get the person out. An ambulance transported the person to an area hospital, and they were later flown to Loyola in Chicago for smoke inhalation.

Additionally, one police officer also suffered smoke inhalation and was self-transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The fire department said the fire traveled up the wall from the outside of the house and got in between the walls. Crews were able to put out the fire in two hours.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.