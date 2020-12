SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said no one was hurt after a car ran into a building Friday afternoon.

It happened at 2428 South MacArthur Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. The driver of the car was the only person in the vehicle. Officers said the driver did not have any obvious signs of injuries, but they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.