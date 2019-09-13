Police: “No evidence” to support child sex assault allegations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A multi-agency investigation into alleged inappropriate physical conduct of a Thomas Paine Elementary School staffer toward a student has concluded that “no crime occurred during the incident in question.”

A call to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services prompted an investigation into the alleged conduct earlier this week, and resulted in members of school staff being placed on leave.

“In response to the hotline call, DCFS investigators, detectives from the Urbana Police Department, and an attorney from the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation,” a press release from Urbana Police on Friday said. “That investigation included interviews with the student and school staff member in question, as well as potential witnesses to the alleged conduct.”

“Additionally, the investigation concluded that the information initially provided to school administrators would not have required reporting to DCFS pursuant to mandated reporter requirements,” according to the release. “The investigation will soon be finalized.”