Police need tips to solve murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We now have more details on Saturday’s deadly shooting.

21-year-old Tramale Hooser of Danville died after he was shot at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue.

The other victim is another young man, but police could not release his name or age.

They say they aren’t getting much information from people in the area.

“It’s something we have to get over with people,” said Urbana detective sergeant Dave Smysor. “Whether they’re concerned about their own safety, or they don’t want to get involved, or a whole number of reasons why people don’t come forward.”

He said every member of the police department is working on this case.

He also said this is Urbana’s first murder of 2019.