Police need information on car theft

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a car. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, November 17 near North Maplewood Drive and Kenneth Drive.

Police said someone stole a 2012 Ford Edge from a driveway. The owner was warming it up and left it running, unlocked, while they went back inside. It was gone a few minutes later.

Champaign police found it abandoned the next day after it was involved in a hit and run.

Police said they don’t have any leads on the person who did it.

“Maplewood’s a relatively busy street here in town,” said Rodney Sullivan, Rantoul Police. “So if anyone would have seen it or in Champaign when the accident occurred, if anyone happened to observe the accident and saw the suspect running from the stolen vehicle, that would be helpful to pass that information on to us.”

Police also warn drivers to not leave their vehicles unlocked and running if they’re going to leave it unattended.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.