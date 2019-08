SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police need your help in solving a homicide last Wednesday in Springfield.

Investigators say the victim, Raymond Davis was riding his bicycle in the area of Wirt and Laurel Street around 10:45 p.m. when he was shot several times. He died from his wounds.

If you have any information about this crime call Crime

Stoppers at 788-8427. You can also submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US.