Police need help in missing person investigation

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are asking for help in a missing person investigation.

Daniel “Danny” Crosby of Carterville, Illinois went missing in February.

Investigators say Crosby’s last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana during the morning hours of February 27, 2020.

Family and friends have not had any contact with him since that day.

Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18th.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact police at (217) 782-4750.