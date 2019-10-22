Police need help identifying suspect involved in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is seeking the public’s help to help solve this week’s crime of the week.

According to police, on October 20, at 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at 1403 East Wellington Way.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect.

The victim was approached by several suspects outside in the parking lot when he heard a loud bang and realized he had been shot in the arm.

The suspects then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police need help solving this crime and ask that if you have any information to please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.