ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- There were 8,757 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 177 additional deaths.

There have now been more than 1 million COVID-19 cases reported by IDPH since the start of the pandemic, said officials in a Thursday news release. In a news release, Governor JB Pritzker said it is important for communities to do their part to reduce the spread of the virus.