Police: Man taken into custody after 3-hour standoff

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Police said no one was hurt after a 3-hour-long standoff in a Walmart parking lot.

In a news release, Chief Paul Adams said officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant on Hickox Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, October 9. They were called out there for a report of a man that appeared to be passed out in a handicap parking spot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, who did appear to be under the influence. After being asked to step out of the car, he backed the car up, hit a curb and lost a tire.

The chief said the man then proceeded to drive away and ended up in a Walmart parking lot. He was then surrounded by officers.

Lincoln Police asked the Illinois State Police for a negotiator. After around three hours, the man was peacefully taken into custody.

The chief said the man-who is not a Lincoln resident- was not arrested. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for a mental evaluation.

Charges have not been filed, but they will be reviewed by the Logan County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“I would like to commend our officers and Logan Dispatch in protecting the safety of those businesses and making proper notifications to the area residents,” said the chief. “Those notifications should be heeded due to the safety factor inherent in them. When people show up to watch what is happening they risk their own safety and the safety of officers who must move them to safer locations.”