URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris man will appear in court soon after University of Illinois Police officers said he pointed a toy gun at people on Saturday.

Officials said an officer observed Curtis Holley, 58, driving on campus and pointing what appeared at the time to be an actual gun out the window. Holley complied with the officer’s commands to stop and release the gun and was then taken to Carle Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Once released from the hospital, Holley was issued a notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct.