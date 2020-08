SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a shooting.

It happened near South Dirksen Parkway and East Clear Lake Avenue. Police said they were dispatched to that area shortly before 2 p.m.

Officers said the man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department or at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers.