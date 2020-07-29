Police: Man hurt after shot in foot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was hurt after he was shot in the foot Tuesday night.

In a release, officers said they were called out to the area of 115 Valley View Circle for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found evidence that a shooting had happened outside one of the apartment buildings.

Shortly after taking the shots fired call, additional officers were called to the hospital where they found a man who was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his foot.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548. You can also call the McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. Those who give information that leads to an arrests and indictment could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.