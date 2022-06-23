DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters.

The Decatur Police Department Crimes Unit was doing surveillance on a suspect they believed was involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. During their surveillance, the Street Crimes Unit saw a person travel to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street and then back to an apartment in Decatur. Detectives then determined a vehicle near the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street had one of two catalytic converters removed. In addition, tools to remove the device were spotted underneath the vehicle.

Police then contacted Darin M. Harnsberger at the apartment. Evidence was recovered, and Harnsberger was arrested for Burglary to Motor Vehicle & Possession of Burglary Tools. He was booked in the Macon County Jail.