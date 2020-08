BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said on Monday afternoon, officers arrested a 52-year-old Peoria Heights man in connection to a drug investigation.

Richard S. Bjorling was arrested without incident in the 1900 block of Market Street. Officers said Bjorling’s car was searched and officers found 232.5 grams (.51 pounds) of meth.

Bjorling was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance/meth and possession of 200 or more grams of meth. He is currently being held at the McLean County Jail.