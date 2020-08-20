Police: Man arrested following call of shots fired

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was arrested after they responded to a call of shots fired in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of North Morgan and East Marietta Streets shortly before 1 a.m. for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings and saw a 37-year-old man running away from the area. He was also seen throwing two guns.

When police caught up with him, they saw he was shot in the shoulder. They said his injuries were non-life threatening. He was taken to the hospital and released. He was then taken to the Macon County Jail.

Officers said the man was charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Police stated the man was uncooperative and could not tell them how he was shot.