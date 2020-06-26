Police: Man arrested after short chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a man was arrested Friday afternoon after a traffic stop turned into a “low-speed” chase.

Lieutenant Shannon Seal said it happened around 2:30 p.m. She said officers stopped the man in a car near North Jasper and East Condit Streets because he had been wanted on a felony domestic battery warrant.

When officers stopped the man, he drove off and led police on the chase down Jasper, side-swiped a moving car and slid into a parked vehicle. He then got out of the car and tried to run away from officers, but they quickly caught and arrested him.

His passenger tried to run away as well, but officers caught up with her. She was not arrested.