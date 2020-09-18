Police: Man arrested after shooting at officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting at officers.

In a news release, Springfield Police said members of their Street Crimes Unit saw a car driving erratically on Wednesday night. Before they were able to do a traffic stop, officers stated the driver stopped the car, got out and shot at officers.

Police tried to chase the suspect, but they were able to get away. They were able to gather information to identify a suspect related to the incident.

On Thursday, officers found Jessie Bates at a house in the 1100 block of Elliot Avenue. He was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and on other outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.