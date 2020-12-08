Police: Man arrested after hitting woman with car

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man, who was the water superintendent for two towns, was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of hitting a woman with his car.

In a written statement, Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said they received a call on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. saying a woman was hit by a car while she was walking near Wood and 12th streets.

The chief said the suspect got out of the car after hitting her. “The victim was laying on the ground screaming for help.” He got back into his vehicle and drove away.

Police were able to find the suspect, Paul Theesfield, in his Roberts home. He was interviewed at the Gibson City Police Department and then taken to the Ford County Jail. Court records showed he was charged by the Ford County state’s attorney with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted aggravated kidnapping. WCIA tried to find out more about those charges, but the state’s attorney has not yet returned the messages.

Roberts Village Board President Matt Vaughan said Theesfield was terminated from his position with the village on Monday. Additionally, Elliot Village Board President Joshua Rouley said they were voting on Theesfield’s termination Tuesday night. He stated they are already looking into Theesfield’s replacement.

This is a developing story.