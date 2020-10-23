Police: Man arrested after firing gun at officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was arrested after firing a gun at an officer early Friday morning.

In a news release, Decatur Police said 31-year-old David Cotton was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

This comes after police were called to the 1100 block of East Leafland around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They said when officers were in the area, they heard more shots being fired.

An officer saw someone standing in the road in the 1100 block of East Leafland. They then saw the suspect fire three shots. “The subject then walked out of the roadway and turned and fired a shot in the direction of the officer. The suspect then fled on foot.”

Officers were able to track the suspect to a nearby house. “Officers made contact with subjects at the house and secured the residence.” They continued to say four people were detained and they searched the house.

Decatur Police said the officer involved in this incident was not hit by the gunfire. They also said the officer did not return fire and no other officers involved fired their guns.