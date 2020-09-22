Police: Man arrested after entering victim’s home & cutting him with knife

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after Charleston Police said he went into a home and cut another man.

In a news release, officers said they were originally called out to a home near North 6th Street and Vine Avenue for a reported stabbing. They said this happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 6.

When police got to the home, they found the victim was cut on his left forearm and bicep. He told officers a man came into his house and started hitting him. He then said the suspect, Travis Howlett, pulled out a knife and used it to cut him.

Howlett ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. However, he was arrested on September 11 on a warrant. He was taken to the Coles County jail on aggravated battery with a weapon (non-firearm) charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.