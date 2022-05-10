CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested after refusing to cooperate, leaving two officers hurt when they tried to try to escort him.

Police were dispatched to a location on Sixth Street on May 7 in response to a report of a domestic battery and criminal damage to a window.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with an intoxicated uncooperative man who was later identified as Darius Caldwell. Police said Caldwell avoided speaking with them and had to be detained.

Officers then attempted to investigate the incident further, asking Caldwell questions about a situation between him and a woman, but Caldwell became argumentative and aggressive with officers. Due to his actions, police told Caldwell he was under arrest.

When police were trying to escort Caldwell, he began resisting and refusing to walk to the vehicle. During the struggle to gain compliance, an officer suffered a broken leg and another officer fell down a flight of stairs and sustained minor injuries. Caldwell continued to resist and refused to cooperate.

With the assistance of EIU Police and Deputies from the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Officers were eventually able to secure Caldwell in a police car.

Caldwell was placed in the Coles County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000 (10%).