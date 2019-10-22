Police makes positive identification on remains

1  of  2
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The identification of a body that was found on December 4, 2017, has been positively identified by Illinois State Police.

Back in May 2010, a friend reportedly dropped Benedetta “Beth” Bentley at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois. 

Bentley was reportedly taking a train back to her home located in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Bentley did not return home and was reported missing. 

Information was developed which led the ISP to a rural location in Jefferson County where human remains were foun. 

The results of the joint investigation conducted by the ISP Zone 7 Investigations, ISP Zone 1 Investigations and Woodstock Police Department (WPD) have been forwarded to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s office for review. 

