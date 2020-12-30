Police make arrest in November murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers arrested a man they say is tied to a November murder.

DPD detectives, alongside the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested 40-year-old Brandon Pugh on charges of First Degree Murder on Tuesday. He was found in the 1500 block of N. Poole.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

A probable cause warrant tied Pugh to the murder of 32-year-old Trevoris Wells, who was dead of apparent gunshot wounds when police found him in the 2300 block of N. Rosedale Avenue.



Arrests have been made in 7 of the 13 murders occurring in 2020, according to a DPD news release.