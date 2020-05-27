Police make arrest in homicide investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Rantoul man.

In a release, Champaign Police Department officials said Keith L. Baker turned himself in to police on Wednesday. This comes after a warrant was out for his arrest for murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon charges.

Baker is accused of shooting 25-year-old James Coleman on May 21. Coleman was found dead after officers responded to Country Fair Drive and White Street, near Gramercy Park Apartments. During an investigation, police learned a group of people had gathered at a nearby apartment. Officials said a fight broke out which lead to Coleman being shot and killed.

Baker was taken to the Champaign County Jail. Police are still investigating the shooting. If you know anything about this, call the Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.