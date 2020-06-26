Police make arrest in hit and run

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested by Bloomington Police Thursday afternoon after a hit and run accident.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Madison Street and Oakland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. In a press release, police said they say found a black vehicle with an injured driver inside; they also saw a blue vehicle on the scene but the driver had fled.

After a brief chase, police arrested the woman, Desity Bates, without incident in the 900 block of West Olive Street. Bates was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, failure to report accident/injury and resisting a peace officer, among other charges.

After the DUI investigation, Bates was transported to St. Joseph’s ER per her request. Bates was treated and released. Bates was then transported to the McLean County Jail, where she is currently being held. No bond information is available at this time.



The driver of the black vehicle, a 22-year-old Normal woman, was transported by Bloomington Fire Department to Advocate BroMenn Hospital for her apparent injuries.