Police make arrest in connection to recent shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the shooting of a man on September 7.

In a news release, police department officials said Ketone Lavell Bryant was arrested Friday around 11:30 a.m. for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Marketview Drive in Champaign.

This comes after a 27-year-old man was shot on September 7 in the 100 block of Kenwood Road. Officials said officers were dispatched to that area around 9:15 p.m.. When they got there, police found the man with two gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicated a verbal and physical fight led up to the shooting outside of an apartment complex.

Police are still investigating this shooting. If you have any information, call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. You can also submit your tip online or through the P3 Tips app.