Police make arrest after woman shot in head

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection to shootings that happened Tuesday night.

In a news release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said police were called to the 1400 block of East Moore around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found evidence of a house being shot at. Officers had to force their way into the house when they tried to make contact with the people inside.

When police got into the house, they found a 66-year-old woman who was unresponsive. She had been shot in the head. Copeland said there were also very small children in the house. They were not hurt. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Additionally, Copeland said there were several other shootings around the city on Tuesday night. They happened in the 500 block of South Webster around 9 p.m., 500 block of West Main Street around 9:45 p.m. and the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King around 10 p.m.. In that shooting, a 72-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Copeland stated detectives worked through the night and were able to gather enough information to make an arrest. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 44-year-old Lamar T. Williams was arrested in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick for attempted murder.

Police are still investigating these shootings. However, Copeland said they believe the incident on East Moore is connected to the other shootings.