Police make arrest after Valentine’s Day shots fired call

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old Danville man is facing charges after an evening shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Commander Josh Webb said around 8:34 that evening, Danville Police responded to Griffin and Cleveland streets after a report of shots fired in the area. Once they arrived, they stopped a pickup truck that was heading away from the scene; police eventually ended up searching the truck, where they found a handgun.

Once the gun was found, Danville Police arrested Dakota Patton on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card and by a convicted felon.

Patton was arraigned in Vermilion County Court, where his bond was set at $750,000.

Danville Police say the incident remains under investigation and that no other information is available at this time.

