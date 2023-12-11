TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects accused of stealing a Christmas tree from the city square.

A “before” photo of the now-stolen Christmas tree.

(Image provided by the Facebook page of the Taylorville Police Department.) An “after” photo of the now-stolen Christmas tree.

One of the trees was destroyed and stolen overnight between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29th, officials said. Now, Taylorville Police have more details to aid them in their search for the perpetrators, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

The below images of the suspect’s vehicle were provided in a Facebook post on Monday. Police said the car appears to be a maroon or red Buick.

Officers say there are three possible suspects, all of which may be juveniles or young adults:

The first suspect, who was driving the pictured car, seems to be a white female with average height, average build and long, dark hair. She was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt at the time of the crime. The second suspect also has an average height and build. The suspect was riding in the passenger seat of the car. It is unknown if the subject is male or female. The third suspect, pictured in the backseat on the driver’s side, appears to be a white female with a heavy build and average height. She has long dark hair and was wearing a purple sweatshirt at the time of the crime.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or the suspects’ descriptions, Taylorville Police ask that you call them at 217-824-2211, message them on Facebook, or contact Christian County Crime Stoppers. Taylorville authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous.