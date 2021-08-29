Police looking for surveillance video after teen shot in leg

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said video footage could help in the investigation of a 15-year-old who was shot Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report of shots fired in the area of N. Market Street and E. Eureka Street around 4:44 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after the call, they were notified that a 15-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they believe the teen was a passenger inside a car when someone inside another vehicle pulled up next to the car, fired the shot and drove away.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents and businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems in the area where the shots were fired are encouraged to contact the police at 217-351-4545 or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.