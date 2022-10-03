DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case.

The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto the porch, pulled the victim out of his chair and began kicking him. The suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet and ran away toward West Drive.

Police described the suspect as being a dark-skinned Black male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He was approximately 5′ 7″ or 5′ 8″ tall and weighed approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue-colored pants or jeans.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477; tipsters do not have to give their name. Tips that result in an arrest can be rewarded with $500 or more.