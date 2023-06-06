URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are looking for a pair of shoplifting suspects and they’re asking the public for help in identifying them.

Officials posted to the department Facebook page on Tuesday that the two are accused of taking a large amount of cosmetic and diaper products from a retail store. Officials also shared photos of the suspects, who were caught on camera as they walked into the store.

Both appear to be Black females. One had brown hair with golden strands and was wearing a light tank top, black shorts and sandals. The other had black hair with a bow and was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black shorts and sandals. The second suspect was also carrying a maroon handbag.

Photo courtesy: Urbana Police Department Facebook page

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has additional information or video footage, is asked to contact Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Tipsters can arrange for information to be shared in private with investigators.

Alternatively, tipsters wanting to remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, can submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tipster who submits information using these methods could receive a cash reward if their tip results in an arrest.