Police looking for missing teen

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for fifteen year old Markalia McGee.

Markalia A. McGee

Investigators say she left her home on December 3, 2019 and was listed as a runaway at the time.

Now they fear she may be associating with people who do not have her best interest in mind.

She has not been in contact with family since.

Police now say she is considered a missing person. She is known to hang out with people from Charleston, Danville, Arcola, Mattoon, and Olney.

Anyone with information as to where Markalia is should call Charleston Police at 217-345-0600.