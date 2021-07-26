Police looking for man who ran over trooper, fled from traffic stop

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are searching for a Chicago man they say ran over a trooper Sunday evening during a traffic stop.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened before 7 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-57 just north of I-74 in Champaign County.

A trooper pulled over a black 2021 Toyota Highlander for a traffic violation, the release says, and found probable cause to search the rental car.

Police say they asked the driver to step out, adding no one else was in the car. That person was identified in the release as 30-year-old Darrius D. McCarty.

Officers say a trooper was talking to McCarty behind the Highlander when he suddenly ran back to his rental car and got in the driver’s seat. That’s when troopers say he drove off, as another trooper was still searching the car through the passenger door.

The release says that trooper was dragged a short distance, and both of his legs were ran over.

State police say the officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. ISP says a warrant has been issued for McCarty’s arrest. His bond was set at $750,000.

Police described McCarty as around 5-feet-10-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Troopers say the aggravated battery suspect fled eastbound on I-74 and may be in the Danville area.

Anyone with knowledge of McCarty’s whereabouts is asked to email ISP at isp.zone.5.investigations@illinois.gov or call 217-867-2050 Ext. 221.

ISP is handing the investigation, with assistance from the Champaign County States Attorney’s Office.