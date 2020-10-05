Police looking for leads in homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for leads in regards to the shooting death of Christopher Stone.

In a news release, officers said the shooting happened on September 14, 2019 in the 1100 block of East Cantrell. They stated Stone was at a gender reveal party when a driver of “an older model Sedan” drove by and started shooting.

No suspects have been identified in this investigation. If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You can leave an anonymous tip. If you information leads to an arrest, you will receive $500 or more.