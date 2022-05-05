MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Mt. Zion Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about the vandalism that has occurred at Fletcher Park.

Officers said sometime during the previous months, extensive damage was done to the air condition unit at the Fletcher Park Recreation Center. According to police, the cost to repair the damage will be more than $10,000.

They also said the men’s restroom at the outdoor pavilion has also been vandalized at least twice over the past few weeks.

Mt. Zion Police said the person(s) responsible for the damage could potentially face a felony charge for Criminal Damage to State Supported Property as well as restitution for repairs.

Anyone who has information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Mt. Zion Police Department at (217) 864-4012.