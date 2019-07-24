Police looking for attempted abduction suspect

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are on high alert after a woman escaped an attempted abduction late Monday night.

The victim was walking home around midnight when a man persistently tried to get her into his car. It happened near Cherry and Chestnut Street.

While nobody has been arrested yet, the victim was able to remember some striking details about the suspect and what he was driving. Police are looking for an older white man with a long white beard down to his stomach. He was driving a white pickup truck with a loud exhaust pipe and a teal green stripe on the side.

Dawn Nowlin owns Houdinis Spirits, where the victim works. She says, “I’ve been extremely upset and very tense all morning and we’ve been trying to get to the bottom of who this person is.”

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson explained what the victim told officers. “He asked her if she needed a ride. She said no. He asked her again, and when she said no he started to get out of the truck told her to get in the vehicle. She took off running.”

Physically she wasn’t hurt, but emotionally she wasn’t prepared to cope with something like this. Nowlin says, “It’s very traumatizing for her and I’ve been with her all morning. Luckily she was able to run. It makes you wonder where this person is from and who is he and is he going to do this again?”

Police collected video surveillance from people nearby and are reviewing it, hoping to make an arrest and stop this from happening again. Chief Williamson says, “There’s next to no street crime in LeRoy. We intend to keep it that way. This is certainly out of the ordinary.”

As a reminder police say the suspect is an older white man with a long white beard down to his stomach. The car he was driving was a white pickup truck with a teal green stripe on the side. If you know or see anything call LeRoy Police 309-962-3310.