DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department released a statement that they need your help in solving this week’s crime of the week involving two men in connection with a motel robbery.

Police said officers responded to the Soy City Motel on April 10 around 4:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of E. Eldorado Street in reference to a robbery. Officers spoke to a victim on the scene who said he was standing outside in the motel parking lot when two Black male suspects approached him.

The police department said one suspect was described as approximately six feet tall with short braids and wearing a red colored shirt. The second suspect was described as around 40 years of age wearing a blue shirt.

Officials said the suspects began hitting the victim multiple times without provocation. The suspects knocked him to the ground and removed an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s pocket. The suspects then entered a tan-colored older style Toyota brand SUV and drove out of the motel’s parking lot westbound on Eldorado Street.

Police ask if you have any information involving this crime call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the Crime of the Week.