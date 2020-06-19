Police look for volunteers to help with Safe Passage program

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department said they are looking for volunteers to help with their Safe Passage program.

Officers put the call out on Facebook. In their post, they said volunteers would be taking those in need of substance abuse treatment to their treatment facilities. “It could be as close at Charleston, or as far as Mt. Vernon.” The department would help with travel expenses.

The Safe Passage program operates 24/7, according to the department. Volunteers can also help in other ways. “You are the ones that our Safe Passage clients, who are struggling, are going to remember for driving them, setting with them, and getting them through a very difficult time in their life!”

If you would like more information about volunteering for Safe Passage, you are asked to private message the Mattoon Police Department’s Facebook page with your name and phone number. They will call you with further details.