SCHRAM CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for information after they said two snowplows and a salt spreader were stolen.

In a Facebook post, officers said they took the report November 20 at the former site of Canton Inn Restaurant on Walnut Street.

Anyone with information regarding these stolen items is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 352-0136. You can also submit a tip online or through the P3 app.