Police look for tips regarding shots fired investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 4:15 a.m. near Morris Avenue and Monroe Street. When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of shots being fired in the area. “Officers also learned that bullets had struck two residences in the 1000 block of W. Monroe St.,” said police.

There were no injuries reported to the police department.

Officers said they currently have no suspect information to release at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Bloomington Police Detective Jesse Lanphear at (309) 434-2369. You can also call the McLean County Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous. Their number is (309) 828-1111. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you could get a reward up to $1,000.