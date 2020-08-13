Police look for tips on shooting that left one man hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for information regarding a shooting that happened June 1 at Fresh Express on East Cook Street.

In a news release, officers said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. “During this incident, a male victim was standing on the east side of the business when an unknown suspect fired several shots, striking him multiple times in the legs.” His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect in this shooting. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427 to leave an anonymous tip. You can also submit information online or through the P3 app. If your tip leads to an arrest, officers said you will get a cash reward up to $2,500.